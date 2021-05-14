Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, LSE:VLU) (the "Corporation" or "Valeura"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2021.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation; (3) the continuance of the Corporation's shareholder rights plan; and (4) the approval of the Corporation's amended and restated by-laws.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld Dr. W. Sean Guest 21,701,863 673,866 22,375,729 96.99% 3.01% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 21,380,713 995,016 22,375,729 95.55% 4.45% James D. McFarland 21,760,195 615,534 22,375,729 97.25% 2.75% Ronald W. Royal 21,701,863 673,866 22,375,729 96.99% 3.01% Russell J. Hiscock 21,797,047 578,682 22,375,729 97.41% 2.59% Kimberley K. Wood 21,219,347 1,156,382 22,375,729 94.83% 5.17% Timothy N. Chapman 22,113,197 262,532 22,375,729 98.83% 1.17%

About the Company

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's corporate website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

