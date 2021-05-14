ReloQuest Inc. Wins Aires Circle of Excellence Award for Customer Service

WESTON, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc. is honored to receive the prestigious Aires Circle of Excellence for Customer Service Award. Aires bestows this award to preferred partners who provide exceptional service celebrating achievement in customer service across global mobility programs.

For more than 39 years, Aires' focus has been managing customized talent relocation strategies helping organizations connect to their business goals.

"ReloQuest values our collaborative partnership with Aires. The Circle of Excellence Award for Customer Service is truly appreciated and acknowledges our dedication to customer service," said Lorna Bosco, EVP, Client Services. "ReloQuest is committed to providing service that meets and then exceeds our client's expectations. This pledge is at the forefront of our client services team and the entire ReloQuest organization."

ReloQuest is technology with a human touch delivering fully managed and self-service experiences with access to the largest marketplace of professionally managed furnished accommodations in over 162+ countries. Travelers have instant access to all available options and can easily book online, managing their entire reservation through the ReloQuest Ultimate Traveler Experience.

ReloQuest real-time data makes it simple to evaluate market trends, track spend, and analyze overall program performance. Employee location and itinerary are readily accessible for travel managers to support their Duty of Care program.

Among workflow features on the multi-award-winning platform is Direct ConnectSM ReloQuest's B2E employee self-service innovation. Where employees can:

Enter Requests

Review Options

Select Choices

Submit Service Issues, & contact their supplier

Receive 24-7 live guest support 365 days

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is the only corporate housing technology that offers complete integration, 100% supply chain transparency, access to over 1 million options in 162+ countries. ReloQuest compares global accommodations based on individual needs and allows business travelers to select the best options. The platform delivers instant options at the most competitive rates, real-time data metrics, substantial cost reduction, direct communication, and 80 % increased efficiency. www.reloquest.com

