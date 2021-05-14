Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2021) - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021"). Below is a summary of the Company's financial results for Q1 2021 (all amounts in USD) in comparison to the same period in 2020 ("Q1 2020"):

Revenue for Q1 2021 increased to $16.7 million (Q1 2020 - $14.2 million);

Mining operating income was $1.4 million for Q1 2021 (Q1 2020 - $1.4 million);

Positive working capital (current assets less current liabilities) of $11.4 million as at March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - $4.1 million); and

Net loss attributable to shareholders decreased to $0.9 million (loss attributable to shareholders of $0.01 per share) in Q1 2021 versus a loss of $8.2 million (loss attributable to shareholders of $0.09 per share) in Q1 2020. The improvement is attributable to the continued revenue generated by the Retreatment Project and the reduction of a foreign exchange loss of $8.7 million in Q1 2020, which resulted from the significant drop in the South African rand to the U.S. dollar in March 2020 at the backdrop of COVID-19.

Operations

The Company continues its tailings remining operations generating chrome concentrate at Barplats Mines (Pty) Limited tailings facility (the "Retreatment Project") located at the Company's Crocodile River Mine in South Africa ("CRM").

Chrome recovery from production during Q1 2021:

Average grade of the

chrome concentrates Tons of chrome

concentrates produced 38.47% 203,901

The recent completion of the reconfiguration and optimization of the small-scale platinum group metal ("PGM") circuit ("PGM Circuit D") successfully utilized the feed, following the recovery of chrome concentrate, to produce PGM concentrates under the respective offtake agreements in Q1 2021 (see press release of May 11, 2021).

Outlook

The Company's CRM Retreatment Project in South Africa operated without restrictions following the temporary shut-downs of operations during the second quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19. The Company remains vigilant to continue its high standards in regards to maintaining safe operations.

Although the current outlook is positive due to the reduced restrictions, all operations could be affected by new COVID-19 issues or new lockdown directives in South Africa.

The Company will update its various forecasts for 2021 following the completion of the Optimization Program, timing of which is currently not known. The effects of COVID-19 are changing rapidly and could have material effects on the Company's 2021 outlook and its ability to attain targets.

The completion timing of the Optimization Program remains uncertain due to the lockdown impact on travel and construction regulations and other COVID-19 related issues. Subject to changes due to COVID-19 or other government directives the Company will do its best to establish an updated schedule as soon as practical.

The Company's targets for 2021 were updated following the completed Rights Offering in January 2021, including:

Continue operating the Retreatment Project efficiently;

Reconfigure, optimize, and consistently operate the small-scale PGM Circuit D, which also includes funding for some of the initial work required to restart the PGM Main Circuit (See press release of February 2, 2021);

Completion of the Optimization Project for the Retreatment Project;

Establishment of the appropriate TSF phase II capital works program;

Upgrades and repairs to the CRM Zandfontein underground shaft and rock winder to ensure they are available for underground mining operations;

Completion of the refurbishment of the existing PGM Main Circuit to increase the capacity and recovery opportunity of PGM recovery and sales;

Mareesburg project environmental work to complete the EIA regarding the haul road and project;

Prospecting and assessment work in relation to Zandfontein, Crocette and Spitzkop ore bodies;

EIA and assessment work regarding a vertical furnace and pelletizer of chrome concentrate;

CRM underground assessment including all chrome recovery activities in relation to the Retreatment Project; and

Capital requirements for care and maintenance, working capital and general and administrative costs.

The Company is actively progressing several revenue opportunities and exploring options to utilize or monetize other assets.

The Company has filed the following documents, under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com:

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021; and

Management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

