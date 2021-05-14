Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting

VALLETTA, Malta, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the proposed cash dividend of GBP 0.330 (equivalent to SEK 11.80 on 8 May 2021 exchange rates) and payable in SEK. In order to facilitate a more efficient cash management, the dividend will be paid in two equal instalments. The record date for the first instalment will be 17 May 2021 and distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 20 May 2021 with an ex-dividend date of 14 May 2021, and for the second instalment the record date will be 15 November 2021 and distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 18 November 2021 with an ex-dividend date of 12 November 2021. For accounting purposes, the rate of exchange to be used shall be the SEK-GBP rate prevalent on 11 May 2021 and 15 November 2021 respectively.

Peter Boggs, Gunnel Duveblad, Erik Forsberg and Carl-Magnus Månsson were re-elected as Directors of the Company. Evert Carlsson, Fredrik Peyron and Heidi Skogster were elected new Directors. Evert Carlsson was appointed Chairman of the Board.

In addition, at the Annual General Meeting, the resolution to pay a total fee of GBP 701,000 to Directors elected at the AGM, who are not employed by the Company, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, was also approved by Shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved that, until the general meeting of the shareholders decides otherwise, the Nomination Committee shall consist of not less than four and not more than five members, of which one shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The members should be appointed in accordance with the proposal presented at the AGM. The names of the members of the Nomination Committee shall be announced not later than the date of the publication of the Company's interim report for the third quarter of 2021.

Regarding the Board's proposal for share repurchase and share cancellation in accordance with the Notice:

At the AGM, 33.27 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented at the meeting and 99.66 per cent of those represented (33.03 per cent of the total Share/SDRs in issue) voted in favour of granting such authorisation. In accordance with article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the laws of Malta) the adoption of the resolution also required that at least 51 percent of the nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue be represented at the meeting.

As this requirement was not met, the Board will convene an extraordinary general meeting to take a fresh vote on this proposal in accordance with the rules set out in article 135(1)(b) of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta).

At this EGM the resolution may be passed by shareholder/holder of SDRs having the right to attend and vote at the meeting holding in the aggregate not less than 75 per cent in nominal value of the shares/SDRs represented and entitled to vote at the meeting. However, if more than half in nominal value of all the shares/SDRs having the right to vote at the meeting is represented at that meeting, a simple majority in nominal value of such shares/SDRs so represented shall suffice.

