

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation increased in April, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.05 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.33 percent in March.



Prices of petrol, diesel, long-distance train journeys, and cigarettes were higher from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.37 percent in April, following a 0.23 percent increase in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 0.4 percent monthly and increased 2.2 percent from a year ago in April.



