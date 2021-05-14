Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 Ticker-Symbol: OJS1 
14.05.21
10:03 Uhr
6,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operating Results for Q1 2021 -2-

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operating Results for Q1 2021 

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operating Results for Q1 2021 
14-May-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OPERATING RESULTS FOR 1Q 2021 
 - 1Q 2021 LIQUIDS PRODUCTION AMOUNTED TO 3.75 MLN BARRELS PER DAY. IN A COMPARABLE PERIMETR, DAILY LIQUIDS PRODUCTION 
  GROWTH AMOUNTED TO 1% QOQ 
 - 1Q 2021 GAS PRODUCTION AMOUNTED TO 14.98 BLN CUBIC METERS. IN A COMPARABLE PERIMETR, DAILY GAS PRODUCTION GROWTH 
  AMOUNTED TO 4.6% QOQ 
 - 1Q 2021 OIL REFINING THROUGHPUT AT THE COMPANY'S REFINERIES IN RUSSIA INCREASED UP TO 26.4 MLN TONNES 
 - REFINING DEPTH INCREASED UP TO 74.8%, LIGHT PRODUCTS YIELD ROSE TO 57.4% 
 - THE COMPANY EXCEEDED THE REQUIRED QUOTAS FOR EXCHANGE-TRADED MOTOR FUEL SALES ON THE SPIMEX BY OVER 2 TIMES 
 - IN 1Q 2021, THE RETAIL SALES VOLUME AT ROSNEFT'S FILLING STATIONS RECOVERED AND EXCEEDED THE LEVEL OF 1Q 2020 
ESG 
In February 2021, Rosneft and bp signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement focused on supporting carbon management and 
sustainability activities of both companies. They have agreed to cooperate in developing new low carbon solutions and 
programs, as well as to identify greenhouse gas reduction opportunities and implement low carbon activities. 
Protecting life and health, as well as securing labor safety are the main priorities for Rosneft. To prevent the spread 
of the COVID-19 infection the Company has commenced vaccination of its employees. The vaccine was primarily distributed 
at Rosneft's largest and remote subsidiaries, such as Yuganskneftegaz, Vankorneft, Bashneft, as well as at the most 
populous enterprises. 
The Company persistently enhances the level of HSE performance, guided by the principle of 'zero tolerance' for imposed 
golden safety rules violations committed by the Company's employees and contractors. Thus, thanks to the implementation 
of measures to prevent incidents and mitigate their consequences, in 1Q 2021, the number of accidents related to the 
safety of technological processes decreased at the Company's subsidiaries. A decrease in the number of technological 
safety events PSE-1 by 18% and PSE-2 by 23% YoY testifies this statement. 
Hydrocarbon production 
1Q 2021 liquids production amounted to 3.75 mln barrels per day (45.5 mln tonnes). At end of 2020, Rosneft sold a 
number of low-margin assets in order to improve the quality of the Company's portfolio. In a comparable perimeter 
(excluding the assets sale), 1Q 2021 daily liquids production increased by c. 1% QoQ amid the start of Phase-2 as part 
of the OPEC+ Agreement easing restrictions from January 2021. 
In 1Q 2021, in a comparable perimeter (excluding the assets sale) gas production amounted to 166.4 mln cubic meters per 
day (14.98 bln cubic meters over the period). Natural gas production increased as a result of the launch of a booster 
compressor station at the Sibneftegaz's Beregovoye field, as well as due to an increase in gas sales from the Zohr 
field (Egypt). 
As a result, 1Q 2021 hydrocarbon production amounted to 4.76 mln boe per day (57.8 mln toe). In a comparable perimeter 
(excluding the assets sale), 1Q 2021 daily hydrocarbon production increased by 1.5% QoQ. 
Lower production in an actual perimeter QoQ resulted from the sale of the low-margin assets. Decrease in production YoY 
was mainly attributed to fulfilling the government's directives to limit production in line with the OPEC+ Agreement 
effective since May 2020. 
Development drilling and new wells commissioning 
1Q 2021 development drilling footage reached 2.3 mln meters, having increased by 5.8% YoY. The share of in-house 
drilling footage is traditionally maintained at the minimum level of 50%. 
In 1Q 2021, the number of newly commissioned wells amounted to 622 units, up by 12% YoY. The number of the most 
efficient new horizontal wells amounted to 402 units, up by 8.6% YoY, while their share in total number of newly 
commissioned wells reached 65%. In 1Q 2020, the share of newly commissioned horizontal wells with multistage 
hydrofracturing amounted to 253 units, while their share in the total number of wells commissioned over the period was 
41%, remaining at the 1Q 2020 level. Unit production per horizontal well more than doubled the indicator for 
directional wells. 
Upstream projects development 
In 1Q 2021, the Company continued to develop its production projects in accordance with the previously announced plans. 
As part of the Erginsky cluster development project, in 1Q 2021, following the equipment installation, the 1st start-up 
complex of the oil treatment and transportation facility was launched at the Erginsky license area. As of the end of 1Q 
2021, 31 km of infield oil collection lines as well as over 17 km of high-pressure water pipelines have been built to 
implement the design solutions for maintaining reservoir pressure. Development drilling, construction of infrastructure 
facilities, infield pipelines and power transmission lines are underway. In the reporting period, production at the 
cluster fields reached 87.7 th. barrels per day (1.1 mln tonnes), which is 42.8% higher YoY. 
The Company continues to actively develop the Severo-Danilovskoye field. Development drilling is underway (as of the 
end of 1Q 2021, 23 wells have been drilled), infrastructure facilities and roads are being built. Construction and 
installation work continues at oil treatment and transportation facilities. In the reporting period, the Company's 
share in the field's production amounted to 8.5 th. barrels per day. 
In 1Q 2021, the Company's share in total liquids production at the new major projects launched since 2016 (including 
the Erginsky license area and the Severo-Danilovskoye field) amounted to 422 th. barrels per day (5.1 mln tonnes), 
which is 2.6% higher YoY. The share of these projects reached 11.3% of the total liquids production, up by 2.4 p.p. 
YoY. 
Development drilling, facilities engineering preparation, construction and installation work at infrastructure, oil and 
gas production and treatment facilities are underway at the Lodochnoye field[1]. At the Severo-Komsomolskoye field, 
engineering preparation work has been completed and construction and installation work has begun on the key facilities 
to prepare for the full-scale development of the field. As part of the pilot development, 1Q 2021 production at the 
fields amounted to 25.5 th. barrels per day, which is 1% higher QoQ. The launch of the Lodochnoye and 
Severo-Komsomolskoye fields is scheduled for 2022. 
Pursuant to the task of the President of the Russian Federation to load the Northern Sea Route and as part of the 
transformational Vostok Oil project, the Company embarked upon the implementation of a comprehensive development 
program of a new oil and gas province in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region. As of the end of April 2021, the Vostok 
Oil project comprised 52 license areas, within the boundaries of which there are 13 discovered hydrocarbon fields. 
In 1Q 2021, 500 sq. km of 3D seismic work were conducted at the Zapadno-Irkinsky license area. Based on their results 
exploratory drilling will be carried out in order to prepare discovered reserves of the Payakha cluster for further 
development. In order to select optimal technical solutions, the Company elaborated a program of pilot operations that 
will start to be implemented in 2022. 
Locations for the placement of priority well pads for production drilling have been identified. A site is being 
prepared for oil collection and treatment units. Design and survey work for the construction of a pipeline and a port 
in the Sever Bay have been completed. Preparatory work for the construction of material and technical resources' 
storage facilities in the areas of project implementation is underway. 
The Vostok Oil project development plan provides for the sequential development of the license areas, construction of 
the necessary infield infrastructure, and expansion of the trunk system of external transport along with an increase in 
cargo turnover via the Northern Sea Route. 
Geological exploration 
In 1Q 2021, the Company conducted over 3,000 sq. km of 3D seismic works on the Russian on-shore, and tested 13 
exploration wells with 100% success rate. As a result of geological exploration, Rosneft discovered 4 new deposits with 
??1?1+B2?2 hydrocarbon reserves amounting to 2.5 mln toe. 
Oil refining 
In 1Q 2021, oil refining throughput at the Company's refineries in Russia increased by 4.5% QoQ to 24.1 mln tonnes 
against a backdrop of rising demand for petroleum products and decreased by 7.2% YoY due to an incomplete demand 
recovery to the levels preceding the introduction of the pandemic-related restrictions. 
In 1Q 2021, oil refining throughput at the refineries in Germany amounted to 2.3 mln tonnes, which is a 17.5% decline 
QoQ. The repeated lockdown in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a drop in the demand for petroleum 
products was the main reason for the decline in the indicator. 
As a result, in 1Q 2021, the Company's total refining throughput amounted to 26.4 mln tonnes, 2.1% up QoQ and 8.3% 
lower YoY. At the same time, the refining depth constituted 74.8% (+1.0 p.p. YoY), while the light products yield 
amounted to 57.4% (+0.5 p.p. YoY). 
Crude oil and petroleum products sales 
In 1Q 2021, crude oil supplies to non-CIS countries amounted to 22.1 mln tonnes. Crude supplies eastwards amounted to 
13.0 mln tonnes, or 58.8% of the total crude oil supplies to non-CIS countries. 
Enhancing cooperation with end consumers of oil, in the reporting period, Rosneft entered into a new long-term contract 
with the Polish company PKN Orlen SA for the supply of crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Poland for the period 
from March 2021 to January 2023.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operating Results for Q1 2021 -2- 

In 1Q 2020, the Company sold 24.1 mln tonnes of petroleum products, of which 37% were sold at the domestic market. 
Petroleum products sales to non-CIS countries amounted to 14.4 mln tonnes, and export to CIS countries amounted to 0.5 
mln tonnes. 
In 1Q 2021, the Company exceeded the required quotas for exchange-traded motor fuel sales on the St. Petersburg 
International Mercantile Exchange by more than two times. Rosneft actively trades at the Exchange consistently meeting 
the needs of the domestic market of the Russian Federation. 
In 1Q 2021, in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, the Company supplied to end-consumers, namely domestic 
and foreign ship owners, a total of 307.3 th. tonnes of bunker fuel, including 217.8 th. tonnes of marine fuel with 
sulfur content of up to 0.5% fully complying with the MARPOL regulations. Low-sulfur residual marine fuel RMLS 40 
accounted for 44% of this volume (95.2 th. tonnes). 
Retail business 
As of the end of 1Q 2021, the Company's retail network comprised 3,049 filling stations and complexes, including 2,985 
filling stations and complexes in the Russian Federation. 
In the reporting period, the Company's retail business demonstrated stable performance. In 1Q 2021, the retail sales 
volume at Rosneft's filling stations recovered from the COVID-19 restrictive measures of the previous year and exceeded 
the level of 1Q 2020. 
All the stores and cafes at the Company's filling stations continue to operate in strict accordance with the 
recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor for preventive and disinfection measures. The service of contactless remote payment 
for fuel and related products through the Yandex.Fuel, Yandex.Navigator and Yandex.Maps mobile applications meets a 
ready market: contactless fuel payment service is available at about 1,500 filling stations and complexes, while 
contactless food payment service is available at 50 bp multi-purpose filling stations. 
To enhance the quality of the rendered services and for the convenience of its clients, Rosneft makes extensive use of 
new technologies to develop additional services. For instance, the Company, together with VBRR bank, launched a new 
'Cash with Purchase' service at its own filling station network. Customers of the Company's retail network, when paying 
for fuel or other related goods with Mastercard, Visa or Mir cards of any bank, can withdraw up to RUB 5,000 at the 
filling station cash desk. 
Moreover, the Company continues to launch World of Privileges financial supermarkets at filling stations in the Moscow 
region under the Rosneft and bp brands. Customers are given the opportunity to quickly and conveniently issue insurance 
policies for OSAGO (compulsory third party car insurance) and CASCO (fully comprehensive insurance), debit cards with 
bp CLUB and 'Hello Mir' loyalty programs, credit cards, consumer loans. As of the end of the reporting quarter, 
financial supermarkets operated at 35 filling stations in the Moscow region. The ?ompany plans to further expand the 
geography of rendering these services at filling stations. 
 
Rosneft Information Division 
Tel.: +7 (495) 411 54 20 
Fax: +7 (495) 411 54 21 
May 14, 2021 
 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Lodochnoye field forms part of Vankor cluster included in the Vostok Oil project. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ROSN 
LEI Code:   253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.: 105019 
EQS News ID:  1196493 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196493&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.