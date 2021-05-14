DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EBUY LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.8443 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9753127 CODE: EBUY LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EBUY LN Sequence No.: 105174 EQS News ID: 1196652

May 14, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)