Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.1698 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3732600 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 105122 EQS News ID: 1196600 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196600&application_name=news

