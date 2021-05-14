DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.5565 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1478667 CODE: LAUS LN ISIN: LU0496786905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN Sequence No.: 105051 EQS News ID: 1196529 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196529&application_name=news

