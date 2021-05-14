

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said that it plans to establish a strategic review committee to examine options for the business. It also plans to return an additional 150 billion yen to shareholders.



Toshiba said it has appointed UBS as financial advisor to work on the strategic review for the Japanese conglomerate facing a possible private equity bidding war. Toshiba will consider potential offers.



Toshiba reportedly said it is investigating a claim by the hacker group DarkSide that it broke the conglomerate's computer systems. The group is claiming to have stolen information on management, new businesses and personal information.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de