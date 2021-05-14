Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
Dow Jones News
14.05.2021 | 11:46
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
14-May-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 13/05/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.8044 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2370724 
CODE: 10AI 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1737652310 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      10AI 
Sequence No.:  105258 
EQS News ID:  1196773 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196773&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
