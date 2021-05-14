DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2021 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 13/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 264.0806 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9886683 CODE: CEU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 105240 EQS News ID: 1196755 End of Announcement EQS News Service

