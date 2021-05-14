DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2021 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 13/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 275.8196 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 712257 CODE: CG1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 105212 EQS News ID: 1196727 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196727&application_name=news

