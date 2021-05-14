Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 14
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 13-May-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.87p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|195.15p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP12.00m
|Net borrowing level:
|0%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 13-May-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.97p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|74.97p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP20.61m
|Net borrowing level:
|11%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
