Freitag, 14.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
14.05.2021 | 12:28
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, May 14

Date:14 May 2021

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 13 May 2021 is:

343.11 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information, please contact:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500

