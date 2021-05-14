Why Electric Vehicle Stocks Could See A Big Recovery In 2021

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A massive $2.5-trillion infrastructure plan could send EV companies--and many of their tie-ins--to record new heights. And some investors are getting ready to pile in like never before as the "green tidal wave" prepares to reach tsunami proportions. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH).



They're already on the move … and tie-in stocks, companies that are related to the EV industry like Facedrive ( FD ; FDVRF ), the original EV ride-share platform and the new owner of EV car subscription services company Steer, are aiming to ride the green tidal wave too.



Some analysts believe EV stocks are expected to move 40% higher this year alone.



"We believe with a Biden-driven green tidal wave in the U.S., coupled by brisk EV demand in China and Europe, that the EV sector is entering a golden age with a new auto supply chain being built over the next decade," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note.



Ives has a bull case price target of $1300 on Tesla after the EV pioneer delivered Q1 delivery numbers that were far better than expected.



And anticipated tax credits could end up being $10,000--a number that could make EVs fly out of showrooms and filter down to innovators like Facedrive-owned Steer, the EV subscription pioneer that aims to revolutionize how Americans view their car ownership.



Steer also plans to create tons of new EV converts, with early data showing that the majority of their subscribers are first-time EV drivers. Some 70% of Steer members have never even driven an EV before. That means that these are new converts. New converts suggest high potential growth.



"We are hearing from our contacts in the Beltway that $7,500 tax credit could potentially be $10,000 in terms of a credit and that's going to be a massive catalyst not just for Tesla, but for the EV ecosystem in the U.S.," Ives told Yahoo Finance Live .



Facedrive: The Tip of the Green Tidal Wave



The "golden age" of the EV sector reaches far and wide … to possibly propel tie-in stocks with upside to new heights. Pure play EV-makers like Li Auto (LI), Xpengand Nio --all of which have returned fantastic delivery results, are good bets that can still be bought, but some investors are looking for bigger risk/reward plays because solid deliveries are already expected for EV makers. The standards are already high.



What they're looking for is a disruptor …And that might just be Facedrive's Steer .



After launching the world's first carbon-offset ride-sharing service in 2019, Facedrive ( FD ; FDVRF ) went on to make a series of acquisitions across multiple ESG, tech-driven verticals from carbon-offset food delivery to social distancing solutions … it scooped up Washington, D.C.-based Steer , an innovative new service with huge ambitions.



Steer, which Facedrive acquired from a subsidiary of energy giant Exelon, is an all-inclusive, monthly, risk-free car subscription service that features 100% electric, plug-in, and hybrid vehicles. It was designed by a group of forward-thinking innovators who are determined to take the EV revolution one step further by changing the way people view car ownership, forever…



This is where EVs become a Netflix-style service. Steer was designed by millennials who are tired of the annoying and cumbersome process of buying, insuring, and maintaining a car …



It was designed by millennials who have no desire to haggle with car salesmen or mechanics. It was designed by millennials who understand what other millennials want. And they want car use to be as easy as streaming a series on Netflix.



Today's market is all about on-demand services, hassle-free transactions, simplicity, and flexibility. It's about changing things up instead of committing to a single-vehicle for years. And if it can all be environmentally friendly … then more power to it.

Steer offers subscribers their own virtual gallery and their own concierge who delivers the cars on demand and assists with charging, either at home or on the road. There's no mileage limit and the concierge service helps remove that "range anxiety" many new EV converts or potential converts may have.



The car subscription market is predicted to top $12 billion by 2027 , and all the big car makers are making moves on it, from Porsche to Volvo … and even to Hertz itself, which sees a huge opportunity here. And Facedrive ( FD ; FDVRF ) has been a harbinger of new opportunities in the tech-driven ESG trend for some time.



This Canadian "Silicon Valley" poster company for the intersection of people, planet and profit wasn't just the first to launch carbon-offset ride-sharing and food delivery services, not to mention its acquisition of the first company, Steer, to take the emerging car subscription trend to the ESG level … It's also a tech innovator that's been headlining efforts in the COVID-19 recovery with its TraceSCAN contact-tracing technology and wearables, which have applications far beyond our current pandemic.



The growth runways for a tech innovator that can get out in front of new consumer demands with offerings that are exactly what today's Big Money investors in green businesses are looking for, is a company worth keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks and months.



Renewable Companies Set To Benefit From Biden's Infrastructure Plan



NextEra Energy (NEE) is shining star in the renewable world. NextEra is the world's leading producer of wind and solar energy, so it's no surprise that it has received some love from the 'millennial dollar.'



In 2018, the company was the number one capital investor in green energy infrastructure, and fifth largest capital investor across all sectors. No other company has been more active in reducing carbon emissions. And they're just getting started. By 2025, the company aims to reduce their own emissions by 67 percent while doubling their electricity production from a 2005 benchmark.



To put this into perspective, if all of America's utilities were able to achieve NextEra Energy's projected 2025 emissions rate, absolute CO2 emissions for the power sector would be approximately 75% lower than they were in 2005.



Companies like Enphase Energy (ENPH) are poised to win big as well. And that's largest thanks to its innovative approach to the industry. In the past few years small inverters - microinverters - have been making inroads in solar. A separate inverter can be attached to each solar panel in a solar array. While traditional inverters will convert the electricity from a whole solar array based on the output of the least productive solar panel. - the weakest link. So if one panel of the array is in the shade and the rest of the array is in bright sun, the inverter will convert the DC electricity from the whole array at the level of the shaded panel.



Microinverters don't have that problem - the power from all panels is converted at the maximum production rate for that panel. And Enphase is the leading microinverter manufacturer. Enphase is also inventing new systems for connecting microinverters in a solar array that speed up the installing process. The company also makes equipment that connects solar arrays to the Internet and allows online monitoring - data collection and management.



Big Tech Is Jumping On The Renewable Bandwagon, As Well



Amazon (AMZN), for example, has committed to the ESG push in a big way. And on multiple fronts. In 2019, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos launched a landmark $10 billion climate change fund, but that was only the start of its deep dive into sustainability. In fact, since then, Amazon has even dove into the transportation of the future, leading a $700 million investment round in the groundbreaking EV startup Rivian. Additionally, it just recently unveiled a concept car from its robo-taxi acquisition, Zoox.



But Amazon hasn't stopped there. Bezos' e-commerce giant has also pledged to go completely carbon neutral a full decade ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement. And as a part of that pledge, Amazon has committed to powering all of its operations by 100% renewable energy by 2025.



Not only is Amazon looking to power its own operations with renewable energy, it's also aiming to transform its own supply chain. From sustainable packaging and ethical and responsible sourcing, Amazon is going above and beyond to make sure it is setting a positive example for the entire market.



In a statement on its website Amazon noted, "We believe supply chain transparency is crucial to our approach to human rights due diligence and ensuring worker protections. We publish our supplier list to provide customers and external stakeholders visibility into where we source and to contribute to transparency efforts across industries. When we receive information about potential issues in our supply chain, we investigate and take appropriate action to remediate."



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), in particular. It has consistently remained one of the technology industry's most-sustainable and most admired companies thanks to its committed leadership and groundbreaking innovations. It's bid to reduce its carbon footprint has been well received by both younger and older investors. And as the need to slow down climate change becomes increasingly dire, it's easy to see why.



Despite being one of the largest companies on the planet, in many ways Alphabet has lived up to its original "Don't Be Evil" slogan. Not only is it powering its data centers with renewable energy, it is also on the cutting edge of innovation in the industry, investing in new technology and green solutions to build a more sustainable tomorrow.



Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai explained, "We are committed to doing our part. Sustainability has been a core value for us since Larry and Sergey founded Google two decades ago. We were the first major company to become carbon neutral in 2007. We were the first major company to match our energy use with 100 percent renewable energy in 2017. We operate the cleanest global cloud in the industry, and we're the world's largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy."



Even the world's top money manager is jumping on board. BlackRock (BLK) needs no introduction. It is the world's largest global investment management corporation, with over $7.4 trillion in assets under management. With clients in over 100 different countries, it is the de facto leader in its field.

In 2017, BlackRock underwent a major shift in its investment strategy, prioritizing stocks with high ESG ratings. BlackRock's focus on technology and sustainability has fueled the new trend in the marketplace, pushing even more investors to consciously consider where they put their money.



There's a reason BlackRock is blowing Wall Street out of the water right now--sustainable investing. The new king of Wall Street recognized the trend well before the competition and bought into the sustainable investing ethos long ago and is now looking to take its sustainable portfolio from $90 billion to more than a trillion dollars.



In June 2020, BlackRock even launched a new suite of funds focused on the ESG trend. The funds include; iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK); the iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM); the iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR); and the iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA).

B. Pauline Calfe

