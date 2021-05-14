New research from Australia has shown that singlet fission solar cells do not only have the potential to raise the theoretical efficiency of the PV technology to unexpected levels but also to provide a better temperature behavior and longer duration compared to conventional PV devices. The scientists believe that this technique may help conventional crystalline silicon solar cell technologies reach efficiencies close to 30%.Singlet fission is the quantum mechanics that could allow breaking the theoretical barrier for the efficiency of silicon photovoltaic cells. It consists of a photophysical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...