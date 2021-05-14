Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Smart Wires Technology Ltd, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (211/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Smart Wires Technology Ltd, company registration number 2055269, ("Company") fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be May 18, 2021. Short name: GOGRID SDB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of Swedish Depositary Receipts to be 106,125,231 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015962345 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 225644 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 2055269 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46846380000.