Freitag, 14.05.2021
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
GlobeNewswire
14.05.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Smart Wires Technology Ltd, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (211/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Smart Wires Technology Ltd, company
registration number 2055269, ("Company") fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth
Market's listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be May 18,
2021. 



Short name:                       GOGRID SDB       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of Swedish Depositary Receipts to be   106,125,231      
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                        SE0015962345      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                        1           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                      225644         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:               2055269        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                     First North STO/8   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                     MiFID II tick size   
                             table         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                        SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                    SEK          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name 
------------
60  Energy
------------
6010 Energy
------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on
+46846380000.
