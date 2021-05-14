Alpha Esports Tech Inc.: Alpha Esports Tech Announces Commencement of Public Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Alpha Esports Tech will trade on the CSE under the ticker symbol ALPA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA), ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "ALPA".

"We have spent the last two years building an Esports company and product roadmap that we believe has positioned Alpha for sustainable growth in the emerging global Esports space," said Matthew Schmidt, Alpha CEO. "Achieving listing on the CSE is an important step in Alpha's growth, as we continue to increase our footprint in the different verticals of Esports and technology. To date, Alpha has signed Esports partnerships with major organizations including Vancouver Whitecaps FC, New Jersey Devils, Oxygen Esports, and Devil Child, and the Company will continue executing its business plan, focused on user growth."

The Company owns and operates GamerzArena, an online platform where gamers can play and watch games alongside their peers, and compete in tournaments to earn prizes (www.gamerzarena.com). The platform hosts daily tournaments which include leaderboards and payouts for top competitors.

As an evolution of the GamerzArena platform, the Company operates GamerzArena+, a subscription-based service whereby players pay US$12.99 to gain access to higher-paying tournaments along with unique and special events. GamersArena+ stores gameplay and statistical data on each of the participating gamers, allowing users the ability to monitor and improve their skills and, for those who may desire to become professional gamers, to showcase their abilities to a larger audience. GamerzArena+ facilitates the ability for gamers to potentially bescouted by a number of universities and professional Esports teams, as several of them utilize the platform for scouting players for scholarships and recruitment. Examples of universities that have used the GamerzArena platform and with which the Company has partnered with include, Penn State University, Syracuse University, University of Rochester, University of British Columbia, Western Michigan University, and University of Albany, among others.

The Team

Alpha's leadership team is composed of members with vast experience in esports, technology, and capital markets, including CEO & Director, Matthew Schmidt, CFO Eli Dusenbury, COO, Brian Wilneff, and is led by a strong board of directors that includes Matthew Schmidt, Jonathan Anastas, Tim Laidler and Mike Aujla.

Mr. Schmidt, a technology and film entrepreneur, brings a wealth of experience to the Company. Mr. Schmidt has been the executive producer on films totaling a budget of over $60 million, which include Groove Tails, Dreamland, The Opening Act, Worh, Ride, and more. Mr. Schmidt is also the co-founder of Paradise City Films and has acted as an advisor to Victory Square Technologies, Immersive Tech, and V2 Games.

Mr. Dusenbury has extensive experience in public accounting, providing services to both public and private sector clients reporting in Canada and in the United States over a broad range of industries including, but not limited to, technology, agriculture, engineering, mining & exploration, manufacturing and financing. He has held several CFO positions, including CFO of Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Mr. Wilneff is the founder of the Company's online platform, GamerzArena. Mr. Wilneff has played a key role in developing relationships with major colleges such as Notre Dame University and has been instrumental in developing key partnerships with Barstool Sports & ESPN Radio.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at:www.alphaesports.com

