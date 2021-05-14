Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LC4K ISIN: US29076N2062 Ticker-Symbol: EMGA 
Tradegate
14.05.21
10:29 Uhr
1,728 Euro
+0,036
+2,13 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMAGIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMAGIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6941,75816:10
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2021 | 14:32
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eMagin Corporation to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19 at 3:45 p.m. ET. eMagin's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website: https://www.emagin.com/investors/events

About eMagin
eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

CONTACT:
eMagin Corporation
Mark Koch, Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7900
investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
617-542-5300
eman@investorrelations.com

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647353/eMagin-Corporation-to-Present-at-the-16th-Annual-Needham-Virtual-Technology-Media-Conference

EMAGIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.