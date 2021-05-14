Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings Names Matt Montesano CFO and Appoints David Allen to the Board of Directors

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived, CBD wellness space, announced today that Matt Montesano has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective May 10, 2021. The Company also announced that David Allen, the Company's former CFO, will step down from his daily management duties and will now serve on Charlie's Board of Directors.

Since 2014, Matt Montesano has served as the CFO of Charlie's Chalk Dust, the Company's largest and most profitable operating division; beginning in 2019, he also served as the CFO of Don Polly, the Company's hemp-derived products division. Mr. Montesano has extensive experience in financial and operational strategy, control system implementation, and all aspects of financial and SEC reporting. Prior to joining Charlie's, Montesano worked for L'Oreal USA in a variety of corporate finance positions for the company's Professional Products and Salon Centric divisions. Earlier, Mr. Montesano worked for KeyBanc Capital Markets as an investment banker where he focused on debt, equity and merger and acquisitions transactions in the industrials space.

"We are very pleased to name Matt Montesano our new Chief Financial Officer at this exciting juncture in our Company's history. Matt helped create, and is already leading implementation of, the Company's strategic plan" said Brandon Stump, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Charlie's. "Matt's extensive and proven leadership capabilities, his financial acumen, capital markets knowledge, and his experience overseeing the Company's regulatory investments make him the ideal executive to assume the role of Charlie's Holdings' Chief Financial Officer."

Mr. Stump continued, "We are also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has unanimously voted to appoint David Allen to fill one of the two vacant seats on the Board of Directors of Charlie's. Having served as Charlie's CFO since we became a publicly traded company through a share exchange in April 2019, David Allen brings more than 24 years of experience as the Chief Financial Officer of public companies. Now, as he steps back from day-to-day management responsibilities, we are very pleased that Dave has agreed to join Charlie's Board. We are confident that in this new role Dave will continue to provide excellent guidance and counsel to the executive management team and he will contribute substantially in the next chapter of Charlie's growth."

Prior to joining Charlie's, Dave Allen served as Chief Financial Officer of Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB). Prior to that, from December 2014 to January 2018, Mr. Allen served as the Chief Financial Officer of WPCS International, Inc., a design-build engineering firm focused on the deployment of wireless networks and related services. From June 2006 to June 2013, Mr. Allen served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Administration at Converted Organics, Inc., a company organized to convert food waste into organic fertilizer. In June 2019, Mr. Allen was appointed to the Board of Directors and serves as audit committee chairman of MariMed, Inc. (MRMD).

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) is an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived, CBD wellness space through its subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust produces high quality vapor products currently distributed in more than 90 countries around the world. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles and innovative product formats. Launched in June 2019, Don Polly creates brands and products in the hemp-derived marketplace aimed to meet the needs of the ever-evolving wellness consumer. Don Polly's premium quality CBD products derive from single-origin-sourced hemp and are processed in a proprietary air extraction facility.

