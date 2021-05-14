

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing retail sales were unchanged in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after soaring by an upwardly revised 10.7 percent in March.



Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 1.0 percent compared to the 9.8 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a notable increase in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales slid by 0.8 percent in April after surging up by 8.9 percent in March. Ex-auto sales were expected to climb by 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de