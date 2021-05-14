Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
14.05.2021 | 14:58
UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 14

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8066 GG00BXDZMK6331 March 2021

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited March 2021 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for March 2021 month end at 80.66 pence per share, an increase of 0.59 pence per share.

As indicated in the commentary accompanying the February NAV, the net impact of the March share tender was realised in this NAV calculation and contributed 0.61 pence per share to the NAV movement.

Elsewhere, a further component of the multi-stage Malt Hill No. 2 portfolio sale, outlined in previous correspondence, reduced the NAV by 0.38 pence per share. Meanwhile, the regular running income provided by the Company's underlying investments contributed 0.36 pence per share to the NAV in the month. A similar effect is also expected next month.

The Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations. More details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:14 May 2021

