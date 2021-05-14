Accomplished Executive with over 20 Years of Financial, Operations, and M&A Leadership Experience to Support Rapid Growth and Scale

RSA, the leader in cybersecurity and risk management solutions, today announced Ellen Purdy as Chief Financial Officer and the latest addition to the rapidly growing Fraud Risk Intelligence executive team. Purdy will report directly to Reed Taussig, Chief Executive Officer of the RSA Fraud Risk Intelligence business.

Purdy is an accomplished financial executive with a track record of driving growth and achieving profitable returns for technology companies. Most recently, she was CFO of Office Practicum, a leading multi-specialty Electronic Health Record software company. She has over 20 years of financial, operations and M&A leadership experience in venture capital or private equity backed companies. She started her career at the global chemical company, Rohm and Haas, now part of Dow Chemical.

Ellen will lead financial reporting, accounting, sales operations, and legal teams for the Fraud Risk Intelligence business. She will also be called upon to support the company's growth goals by providing financial and strategic guidance on critical business decisions.

"I am extremely proud of the leadership team we have built for the Fraud Risk Intelligence business," said Taussig. "Ellen's years of experience and track record of success in financial leadership make her one of the industry's strongest CFO's, and we are lucky to be able to add her to our team."

About RSA

RSA, the leader in cybersecurity and risk management solutions, provides organizations with technology to address challenges across security, risk management and fraud prevention in the digital era. RSA solutions are designed to effectively detect and respond to advanced attacks; manage user access control; and reduce operational risk, fraud and cybercrime. RSA protects millions of users around the world and helps more than 90 percent of the Fortune 100 companies thrive and continuously adapt to transformational change.

