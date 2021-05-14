Gold Prices Maintain Traction as Economies Begin Recovery

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold prices breached the USD 1,800 mark earlier this month, for the first time since February. Despite the recovering economy and lower number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., the government is still injecting liquidity into the financial system, as fiscal and monetary stimuli are being implemented. These measures, which are meant to help bring the economy back to pre-pandemic highs, have consequences, specifically the devaluation of the dollar and inflation. In a report by Kitco, Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com, explained that he believes that "we will see a new all-time record high in gold. I'm not optimistic as to believe it will happen, let's say, over the next four months. However, I think it's highly likely, based on certain parameters, that we do test $1,900 once again, and that could be over the next couple of months." Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GMTN) (OTC: GMTNF), Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG)

The economic conditions seem to be appropriate for gold, with various news reports around the world indicating strong demand for the yellow metal. For example, last month, Hungary's central bank increased its gold reserves to 94.5 metric tons from 31.5 tons, citing "long-term national and economic policy strategy objectives." Additionally, New York City real estate mogul Kent Swig has secured a minimum of USD 6 Billion in gold reserves to back his new cryptocurrency, according to Bloomberg .

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GMTN) (OTCQB: GMTNF) just announced breaking news, an updated National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate following the conclusion of its Phase1 drill program at the Elk Gold Project. An updated technical report will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of this disclosure.

Highlights:

Gold Mountain increases its resource estimate at its flagship Elk Gold Project to: 651,000 oz of Measured & Indicated Resources at 6.1 g/t Au and 159,000 oz of Inferred resource at 4.8 g/t Au.

The updated resource estimate represents an increase of 43% of Measure and Indicated ounces and 67% of inferred ounces.

This update to the mineral resources followed the Company's successful $1,900,000 Phase 1 drill program that consisted of 8,739 metres of diamond drilling where all 41 holes hit mineralization.

Elk Gold Resource Update - Summary

The table below summarizes the updated resource estimate at the Elk Gold Project:

Classification Tonnes AuEq (g/t) Au Capped g/t Ag Capped g/t AuEq (Oz) Measured 196,000 9.9 9.8 9.9 63,000 Indicated 3,148,000 5.8 5.7 11.2 589,000 Measured + Indicated 3,344,000 6.1 5.9 11.1 651,000 Inferred 1,029,000 4.8 4.7 10.9 159,000

CIM definitions were followed for classification of Mineral Resources.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Results are presented in-situ and undiluted.

Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au for pit-constrained resources and 3.0 g/t for underground resources.

The number of tonnes and metal ounces are rounded to the nearest thousand.

The Resource Estimate includes both gold and silver assays. The formula used to combine the metals is:

AuEq = ((Au_Cap*55.81*0.96) + (Ag_Cap*0.76*0.86))/(55.81*0.96)

The Resource Estimate is effective as of May 1, 2021.

Elk Gold Project Resource Estimate

The table below sets out the detailed results of the Mineral Resource estimate for Elk Gold Project. The effective date of the resource estimate is May 1, 2021 (the "Resource Estimate").

Classification Tonnes Au Equivalent (g/t) Au Capped (g/t) Ag Capped (g/t) AuEq (Oz) Elk Gold Pit-Constrained Resources Cutoff Au Eq 0.5 g/t









Measured 196,000 9.9 9.8 9.9 63,000 Indicated 2,835,000 5.1 5.0 9.2 468,000 Measured + Indicated 3,031,000 5.4 5.3 9.3 531,000 Inferred 835,000 3.6 3.5 6.5 96,000 Elk Gold Underground Constrained Resources Cutoff Au Eq 5.0 g/t









Measured 0 0 0 0 0 Indicated 313,000 12.0 11.6 29.3 120,000 Measured + Indicated 313,000 12.0 11.6 29.3 120,000 Inferred 194,000 10.1 9.9 18.5 63,000 Elk Gold Total Resources Cutoff Au Eq 5.0 g/t









Measured 196,000 9.9 9.8 9.9 63,000 Indicated 3,148,000 5.8 5.7 11.2 589,000 Measured + Indicated 3,344,000 6.1 5.9 11.1 651,000 Inferred 1,029,000 4.8 4.7 8.8 159,000

CIM definitions were followed for classification of Mineral Resources.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Results are presented in-situ and undiluted.

Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au for pit-constrained resources and 3.0 g/t for underground resources.

The number of tonnes and metal ounces are rounded to the nearest thousand.

The Resource Estimate includes both gold and silver assays. The formula used to combine the metals is:

AuEq = ((Au_Cap*55.81*0.96) + (Ag_Cap*0.76*0.86))/(55.81*0.96)

The Resource Estimate is effective as of May 1, 2021.

Several factors have contributed to the change in this resource estimate from previous estimates. The primary factors affecting that change are the addition of 41 new diamond drill holes, discovery of mineralized intercepts that were not sampled from historical drill cores, changes to the constraining pit shell parameters and changes to the vein model interpretation.

Mineral Resource Estimate Assumptions

Data Verification

The data that forms the basis for the Resource Estimate was verified by the Qualified Person using industry standard methods. Drill hole collar locations were confirmed with independent surveyors' using high precision GPS equipment. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored using commercial standards, blanks, re-analysis of both coarse rejects and pulps. A review of all data inputs to the drilling database, both historical and recent, has allowed a sufficient level of confidence to include the drill database in the Resource Estimate.

Key Assumptions and Parameters and Methods Used to Estimate Resources…

Qualified Persons

The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

The technical information relating to the resource estimate was prepared by Greg Mosher P. Geo (Global Mineral Resource Services) a Qualified Person as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 who is independent of Gold Mountain."

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) filed on March 1st, a National Instrument 43-101 technical report which includes a mineral reserve and resource update and a preliminary economic assessment of the potential expansion of the Southern Extension zone in the Wassa underground gold mine in Ghana. "In 2020, we focused on improving our geological confidence in the orebody through an extensive infill drilling program which has resulted in a significant increase in our measured resource and proven reserve. Converting the open pit reserve at Wassa to an underground reserve allows us to bring production from those areas forward with a lower upfront capital cost. Development of the Upper Mine will start to deliver production from 2023 and will provide a second decline access to the mine which can be incorporated into the long term mine design.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) announced on March 1st, that the Company has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of the Orion Mine Finance Group ("Orion") to acquire 10% from Orion's current interest in the Hardrock Mine Project (the "Hardrock Project") for consideration of USD 51 Million plus certain contingent payment obligations (the "Hardrock Transaction"). Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, stated: "We are extremely pleased to increase our stake in this world-class Canadian gold deposit located in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. Hardrock will be a low-cost, long-life gold mine, bringing more than 240,000 attributable ounces of annual gold production to Equinox Gold when in production, with significant upside potential from near-mine exploration and underground development. We look forward to working with Orion to advance Hardrock to production, bringing long-term benefits to all stakeholders of the Hardrock Project and particularly First Nations and other communities in the Greenstone region of Ontario."

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) announced last year that its entire inventory of limited-edition Rhino Gold Bars have been sold, generating approximately USD 1.7 Million to support community-backed black rhino conservation efforts in northwest Namibia. All dollar amounts are in United Sates Dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Rhino Gold Bar initiative began in early 2020 when B2Gold announced the ground-breaking donation of 1,000 ounces of gold produced from the Company's Otjikoto mine in Namibia to support the preservation of the black rhino population in the country and the communities that protect them. Commenting on the Rhino Gold Bar initiative, B2Gold President and CEO Clive Johnson said: "We are mining gold that was deposited in Namibia over 500 million years ago and using it to save an animal that has been roaming the planet for 50 million years. This is a whole new way of looking at conservation financing-creative conservation for the future of our planet."

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) reported on November 4th, its consolidated financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2020. "IAMGOLD performed well in challenging circumstances, generating $105.1 million in operating cash flows and producing 159,000 ounces of gold, resulting in $80.0 million in free cash flows from our operating mine sites," commented Gordon Stothart, President and CEO of IAMGOLD. "In the quarter, we successfully completed our new bond issuance, lowering our interest costs, extending the maturity to 2028 and enhancing our financial flexibility with a cash balance of approximately $900 million. This cash position, along with access to our largely undrawn $500 million credit facility, brings our total liquidity to over $1.4 billion, enabling us to cover our portion of Côté's capital expenditures. Project engineering at Côté is now 66% complete, as early works continue and permitting advances to enable construction activities. Looking to the fourth quarter, production will be underpinned by Essakane and by Saramacca's contribution to Rosebel. As reported Monday, we had a seismic event at Westwood, with all employees safely brought above ground. I would like to recognize our Westwood team for their safe and successful response to this event. The Westwood mill is expected to restart operations in the next few days while the underground mine operations remain suspended."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For gold mountain mining corp. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com