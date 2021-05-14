Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2021) - EYEfi Group Technologies (CSE: EGTI), an electronics engineering and software development company, has issued a follow up on the employment of its specialized remote detection technology during the recent fire season in the state of Victoria, in southeastern Australia. EYEfi's Spatial Video platform and SPARC technology was provided to Melbourne Water, the authority responsible for managing some of Victoria's largest and most critical water catchments and associated assets covering more than 160,000 hectares or approximately 395,000 acres.

Melbourne Water has direct responsibility for bushfire planning, management, and the identification of bushfires within and around Melbourne's water catchments. EYEfi's Spatial Video platform and SPARC technology provided Melbourne Water with spatial targeting capabilities using high precision visual spectrum cameras and thermal sensors (provided by Axis Communications) along with lightning detection capability.

EYEfi enabled key fire personnel to determine in real-time, the geographical location of a fire to within +/- 75 meters, at a 95% confidence level, from a distance of 15 kilometers. Thermal imagery and SPARC technology successfully recorded target locations, through smoke and cloud, from a distance greater than 40 kilometers, at a 250 meter accuracy.

Fire personnel using the system were able to work remotely to the tower to augment their surveillance activities. Other personnel were also able to access the EYEfi cloud platform remotely, share the information with authorised users and perform key surveillance and monitoring activities from any location. This is particularly important when fire towers are unmanned during high fire risk days or after a fire event when access is dangerous.

Tim Wood, General Manager Asset Management Services for Melbourne Water, stated: "The EYEfi SPARC technology has been successfully deployed and utilised by Melbourne Water throughout the 2020/21 fire season. This technology has enabled us to remotely identify the location of fires using the EYEfi technology located at Poley Tower in the O'Shannassy Reservoir catchment. The technology also offered Melbourne Water new capabilities, such as geo- targeting of fire and lightning strike events under any conditions without the need for triangulation and at any time of day, providing us with accurate and real-time results."

Simon Langdon, CEO, EYEfi, added: "Melbourne Water management have been impressed with the results and use of EYEfi SPARC as an operational tool during the 2020/21 fire season. As a company, we are very excited to deliver this new capability and solve some critical issues for Melbourne Water."

SPARC is an acronym that stands for spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution, and an associated product suite, turns sensors, cameras and smartphones, whether fixed, mobile, airborne or portable, into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices, connecting people and devices, in real-time and in ways not previously possible. EYEfi has also developed Industrial Internet of Things sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering.

EYEfi Sensors connect and deliver data to EYEfi Cloud, a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications, using a simple to use dashboard style user interface.

The company is well funded having recently raised $2.2 million. The shares, which began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on December 4, 2020, are currently trading at $1.24.

For more information about EYEfi's products, including a Case Study on the Melbourne Water deployment, please visit the company's website www.EYEfiGroup.com, contact Simon Langdon, CEO, at +613 9417 5777 or email info@EYEfiGroup.com. For investor relations in North America, please contact Mark van der Horst at 604-760-7604 or by email at mark@GaleCapital.com.

