Freitag, 14.05.2021
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
WKN: 4572 ISIN: JE00BVRZ8S85  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
14.05.2021 | 15:22
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Form 8.3: Sanne Group Plc

DJ Form 8.3: Sanne Group Plc 

Maitland Institutional Services Limited (MISL) 
Form 8.3: Sanne Group Plc 
14-May-2021 / 13:49 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8.3 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% 
OR MORE 
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:           MI Chelverton UK Equity 
                                               Growth Fund 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):  Chelverton Asset 
                                               Management Limited 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: 
                                               Sanne Group Plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify    n/a 
identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:                          14 May 2021 
(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in  NO 
respect of any other party to this offer? 
                                               If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 

Class of relevant security: 
                         Ordinary 1p shares JE00BVRZ8S85 
 
                         Interests    Short positions 
                         Number   %  Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,624,624  1.00 
(2) Derivatives (other than options): 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 
 
 TOTAL:                      1,624,624  1.00

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: n/a 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security        Number of securities Price per unit

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options) 

Product    Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                              Number of reference Price per 
security            e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ securities      unit 
         e.g. CFD   reducing a long/short position 
n/a

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Type 
Class of   Product     Writing,      Number of securities Exercise            Option money 
relevant   description e.g. purchasing,     to which option   price per e.g.     Expiry paid/ received 
security   call option   selling, varying  relates       unit    American,  date  per unit 
                etc.                        European 
                                          etc. 
n/a

(ii) Exercising 

Product description 
Class of relevant security           Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
              e.g. call option 
 
n/a

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                Details Price per unit (if applicable) 
              e.g. subscription, conversion 
 
n/a

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure 
and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
None

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO 
Date of disclosure: 14 May 2021 
Contact name:    Lemuel Appiah, Maitland Administration Services Limited 
Telephone number:  +44 (0) 1245 950310

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Sanne Group Plc 
TIDM:      MISL 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  105289 
EQS News ID:  1196860 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196860&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 08:49 ET (12:49 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
