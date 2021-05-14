DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-May-2021 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SuperdryPlc ('Superdry' or 'the Company') 14 May 2021 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA') On 14 May 2021, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), using deductions from salary in each calendar month ('Partnership Shares'), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares ('Matching Shares'). Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP4.575 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below. Name / Position of PDMR Number of Number of Partnership Shares Matching Shares Phil Dickinson - Creative Director 32 3 Gordon Knox - Business Transformation and Logistics Director 32 3 Jon Wragg - Wholesale and E-Commerce Director 32 3

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 14 May 2021.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name 1. Phil Dickinson a 2. Gordon Knox 3. Jon Wragg 2 Reason for the notification 1. Creative Director Position/status 2. Business Transformation and Logistics Director a 3. Wholesale and E-Commerce Director Initial notification /Amendment b Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor Name a Superdry Plc LEI b 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 5 pence each instrument a Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the b Superdry Share Incentive Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.GBP4.575+nil 1.32+3 c 2.GBP4.575+nil 2.32+3 3.GBP4.575+nil 3.32+3 Price(s) Volume(s) 1.GBP146.40 1.35 Aggregated information d 2.GBP146.40 2.35 3.GBP146.40 3.35 Date of the transaction e 14 May 2021 Place of the transaction f London Stock Exchange (XLON) For further information: Superdry plc Ruth Daniels Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 586643 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 Sequence No.: 105297 EQS News ID: 1196899 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196899&application_name=news

