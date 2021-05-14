ByteNext Announces to Launch AvatarArt - a Platform Supporting Artists to Make Their Artworks Become NFT

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / AvatarArt, owned by ByteNext, is a platform allowing artists to make their artworks become NFT and sell them to millions of art lovers worldwide.

Limitations of current art auction process

Current art auction processes have many difficulties and challenges.

Although artists are very talented in art, it is extremely hard for them to bring their works closer to the community.

Marketing and sales require high expertise; therefore, artists still need support from a marketing team to promote their works before auctions.

Besides, in traditional auctions, there are still many limitations and barriers related to delivery, complicated and time-consuming processes, payment disputes and so on.

Normally, the number of participants and the auction time are limited because they are held locally, which directly prevents people from accessing them. Even auctions are now held online, but without the Blockchain application, authorization is still a big problem.

The booming development of Blockchain technology, especially NFT has brought a new trend to artists, changing the way they promote their artworks. Thanks to this, millions of people can access artworks worldwide and the art auctions are also held in a public, transparent and borderless manner.

That is the reason why we develop AvatarArt - a platform that can change the whole thing.

AvatarArt is changing the whole thing!

With the aim of launching a platform for artists to make their works become NFT and join online auctions, AvatarArt develops some pillars which artists and art lovers worldwide can benefit from.

Each pillar is considered a solution to serve certain purposes in order to ensure that most of the global community can access artworks, at the same time transactions are safe and transparent.

Those pillars are:

NFT Creation:

The system is easy-to-use for artists to create NFT for their artworks on AvatarArt.

System of DD expert:

Our experts will conduct DD processes to evaluate artworks in order to ensure the artworks with high quality and verify the NFT process for the artworks on AvatarArt.

System of storage centers:

After the DD process ends, the artworks will be stored in the centers of AvatarArt.

Virtual reality exhibitions:

We will simulate artworks and display them in our virtual reality exhibitions so that many people can access and watch the artworks in the most visual and vivid manner.

NFT swap and auction exchange:

Finally, verified NFT artworks will be auctioned publicly on our exchange and millions of art lovers worldwide can access them.

How AvatarArt works

Firstly, an artist creates NFT for his/her artwork on AvatarArt. Next, the artwork is taken to and stored in the storage center, then verified by our experts. Then, the artwork is simulated and displayed in the virtual reality space for auctions and purchase. After the auction ends, the winner will hold NFT and the artwork stored in the center.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ByteNext/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bytenextio/

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ByteNextAnnouncement

Telegram Group: https://t.me/ByteNextOfficial

Media Contact

Company: ByteNext

Contact: Anh Dinh, Digital Marketing Dept

Telephone: 0967556863

E-mail: anhdt@bytenext.io

Website: https://bytenext.io

SOURCE: ByteNext

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647523/ByteNext-Announces-to-Launch-AvatarArt--a-Platform-Supporting-Artists-to-Make-Their-Artworks-Become-NFT