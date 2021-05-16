UK Gambler Stands To Win £7m After Betting £5m On Anthony Joshua To Beat Tyson Fury

LONDON, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- British online betting company AVABET has taken on one of, if not the largest boxing wagers in history.

The anonymous gambler has bet £5m at odds of 7/5 on Anthony Joshua to be victorious in the heavyweight clash against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia this August.

Should Anthony Joshua become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world the total payout will be a whopping £12m.

Head Trader of AVABET Callum Maddox quoted 'We're happy to take on such a huge gamble for a huge sporting event like this. The market and our internal boxing experts have Fury has the firm favourite in this monumental boxing match. It's sure going to be a nail biting 47 minutes for us and especially the customer, we wish them luck'.

Boxing betting is more popular than ever with the rise of personalities such as Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather and Youtuber Jake Paul, the latter delivering hit rapper Snoop Dog $2m in winnings after betting on Jake Paul to beat Ben Askren last month.

