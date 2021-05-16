Wolford: Bodywear brand Wolford generated sales of Euro 68.0 mn and therefore limited the decline in sales to Euro 22.8 mn (approx. 25%) compared to the same period of the previous year (May to December 2019). Strong short fiscal year despite Covid-19: Company able to pay off debt under its own management, earnings significantly higher than previous year Despite the sales losses due to Covid-19, Wolford achieved a result (Group Profit/Loss) of Euro +12.8 mn and therefore significantly exceeded previous year's result of Euro -14.5 mn. This figure includes the effects of the sale of real estate and the change in the value of right-of-use assets following the implementation of impairment tests. As reported, the purchase price of Euro 72 mn for the property at Wolfordstrasse 1-3 in Bregenz ...

