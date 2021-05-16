VST Building: VST Building Technologies, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, announced to plan a capital increase. Up to 100,000 new shares are to be issued. The subscription rights of the existing shareholders are to be completely excluded. The subscription price is expected to be Euro 8.50 per new share. The funds from the capital increase are intended to finance further growth and strengthen the company's equity. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (14/05/2021)

