Roadman Investments Corp.: TSA Collections Donates 100 Crypto DoggiePunks

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(OTC PINK:RMANF) ("Roadman" or the "Company") investee TEAsWAP.ART ( "TSA") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Shih NFT ("Shih") and Art & Art to launch a Charity project for the World Animal Protection Organization.

TSA Collections is planning to support Shih-Tzu which is a decentralized memo token platform and doggie NFT marketplace to donate 100 crypto doggie punks for its opening in the middle of June 2021.

The proceeds from the auction of 100 crypto doggie punks will be donated to the World Animal Protection Organization with the help of Art & Art which is a non-profit organization located in Toronto, Canada.

We are very happy to work with the Shih-Tzu volunteer team to launch its Shih themed doggie NFT for appreciating Shih Tzu during this time of social isolation and contributing to the welfare and protection of animals.

About Shih NFT

Shih NFT ( "Shih", https://www.shih-tzu.live/) is an innovative decentralized community of 6 billion Shih utility coins, 5 billion of which had been added in the TeaSwap Pool with 11 BNB on May 16, 2021 at 6:30 UTC. The LP token had been destroyed so nobody else has access to this 5 billion liquidity. The remaining 1 Billion will be used as an airdrop of initial liquidity to the Shih NFT community and pet charitable organizations. Shih has no team tokens and founders are volunteers who are dog lovers, doggie creators, and community donors. Shih can be used to shop NFT collectibles at Shih NFT Coffee shop which will be launched on the TSA Broadway marketplace.

About TSA collections

TSA Collections is bringing together the world of arts and fashion powered by blockchain technology into the NFT digital space. Each collection, represented by an NFT, contains a unique art story. By collecting an NFT, users are able to redeem the completed NFT for physical artwork.

The TSA Top 3 Collections: CaoJun limited editions of NFT Collectibles , Peter Blake Limited editions. Gus Bawab and Emmanuel Robbe Limited editions. TSA collections can be found from NFT marketplace including TEAsWAP.Art, OpenSea and BakerySwap.

About TEAsWAP.ART

The Art Of TEAsWAP ( "TSA" or " TEAsWAP") is a new cross -chain of NFTart Marketplace built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum?network, powered by the native governance utility token TSA. TSA features NFT collections, NFT Broadway marketplace and NFT incubator and brings together creators, collectors, curators, influencers, brokers, wallets, auctioneers around the world to the NFT digital space.

TSA has been created to give the community power to influence decisions and incentivize active participation, like RARI from Rarible and provide creators and collectors with the opportunity to propose and vote on platform upgrades and community development.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. ("Roadman") is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

