Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a study published in the Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing in which Drs. Mashasi Ishikawa and Atsuhiro Sakamoto at Nippon Medical School in Tokyo evaluated the utility and impact of Masimo Patient SafetyNet by surveying nurses before and after implementation.1 The researchers found that use of the remote monitoring and clinical notification system decreased the number of physical assessments needed, resulting in a reduction in the nursing workload, and also recommended the use of continuous respiratory rate and oxygen saturation monitoring (which was implemented as part of the system) after general anesthesia for patients' safety.

Noting the importance of frequent postoperative respiratory assessment, especially for patients on opioids, the researchers hypothesized that use of Patient SafetyNet, which displays near real-time information from connected bedside patient monitors at central/remote surveillance stations, could facilitate such evaluations "without major patient complications." To study the effects of adopting such a solution, they implemented Masimo Hospital Automation with Patient SafetyNet and Masimo Radical-7 Pulse CO-Oximeters at the bedside, on all general floors. After implementation, patients' oxygen saturation (SpO2) and acoustic respiration rate (RRa) were continuously monitored at the bedside, with the data relayed to the central Patient SafetyNet View Stations. Remote alarm notifications were programmed for the following conditions: SpO2: 90% for 10 seconds; bradypnea: 8 breaths/minute for 2 minutes; tachypnea: 30 breaths/minute for 2 minutes. When any of these physiological limits was violated, nurses performed a manual respiratory check (which typically involved use of a stethoscope and a pulse oximeter).

To measure the impact of the Patient SafetyNet system with continuous acoustic respiration rate monitoring, the researchers surveyed 75 nurses 3 months before and 1 month after implementation, asking about a variety of methods and problems related to postoperative respiratory monitoring before/after use of the system; the usefulness of a central/remote monitoring system; and the effects of Patient SafetyNet on their workload. Among other results, the percentage of nurses who found central remote monitoring to be useful increased from 78.7% pre-implementation to 89.3% post-implementation, and the percentage who found continuous monitoring useful increased from 88.0% to 98.7%. 96% of nurses reported that they were able to attend patient bedsides within one minute of alarm occurrence. Problems recorded in the surveys included false alarms related to tachypnea, triggered by the patient's speaking, and a tendency to avoid early ambulation because of being continuous monitored.

In addition, the researchers collected retrospective data from patient records about the number of postoperative respiratory checks each patient received for 3 months before and 3 months after system implementation. They found that the average frequency of clinical examination was reduced from 11.0 2.3 to 5.1 1.3, representing a reduction of 61.3% in nursing workload related to postoperative respiratory assessment.

The researchers concluded, "The merits of the Patient SafetyNet system were that it could be useful for early detection when the respiratory condition gets worse and evaluation of the causes for deterioration of respiratory status using numerical values and waveforms. Therefore, the Patient SafetyNet system is suitable for cases requiring continuous sedative or opioid infusions, with poor general condition or depressed levels of consciousness. Continuous monitoring of respiratory rate and SpO2 after general anesthesia is recommended for patients' safety. Moreover, the Patient SafetyNet system can decrease the number of respiratory assessments of postoperative patients in the general wards, resulting in reduction of nurse's workload."

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and take noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.2 Masimo SET has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,3 improve CCHD screening in newborns,4 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.5-8 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,9 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals according to the 2020-21 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.10 Masimo continues to refine SET and in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SET sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient's physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), RPVi (rainbow PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, O3 Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine sampling lines. Masimo's family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7 and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, and include Iris Gateway, iSirona, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, UniView :60, and Masimo SafetyNet. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

