Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
17.05.2021 | 08:04
Boanerges Limited - Admission to AQSE Growth Market

PR Newswire

London, May 16

17 May 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

Admission to the AQSE Growth Market

Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, is pleased to announce that trading in its Ordinary Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. today on the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"), under the ticker BNRG and ISIN number VGG1472N1096 (SEDOL: BMBQ646).

Company Information

The Company has raised £500,000 before expenses though the issue of 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares to one individual investor. The Company believes opportunities exist in undervalued or pre-commercialisation technology companies involved in Big Data, Machine Learning, Telematics and Internet of Things. The Directors believe that their broad, collective experience, together with their extensive network of contacts, will assist them in identifying, evaluating and funding suitable investment opportunities.

Richard Griffiths(Chief Executive Officer) said:

"We are delighted to list on AQUIS at an important time for the exchange and its new team, we are excited to be part of its growth story. BOANERGES is now well positioned to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities that exist in a fast moving technology sector. We very much look forward to sharing our journey with our shareholders."

Directors Shareholdings

On Admission the interests of the Directors and their immediate families and, so far as they are aware having made due and careful enquiries, of persons connected with them (all of which are beneficial, unless otherwise stated) (so far as is known to the Directors, or could with reasonable diligence be ascertained by them) (within the meaning of sections 252 to 254 of the UK Companies Act 2006) in the Issued Share Capital are as follows:

NameNumber of Ordinary Shares on Admission% of Issued Share Capital
Richard Griffiths39,250,00171.69%
Oliver Egerton-VernonNil0%
Oana CrisanNil0%
Andrew Jason Fearon750,0001.37%

Notifiable Interests

In addition to the Directors holdings disclosed above, the Company has been notified or is aware of the following holdings which will, following Admission, represent more than 3 per cent. of the Issued Share Capital or voting rights of the Company:

NameNumber of Ordinary Shares on Admission% of Issued Share Capital
John Story7,750,00014.16%

Additional Directorships of Andrew Jason Fearon

Note that the following additional directorships over and above those stated in the Admission Document dated 23 April 2021 are as follows:

Current Directorships/PartnershipsPast Directorships/Partnerships
The Invicta Film Partnership no. 13
The Invicta Film Partnership no. 26
Interactive Media Investor LLP
Langley Capital LLP
Welbeck Capital Partners LLP
HF Partnership LLP
Welbeck Investment Partnership Limited
Welbeck Investment Partners LLP
Welbeck Capital Investments Limited
Welbeck Partnership Limited
Brooms Investments Limited
Independent Wealth Planners UK Limited
Titan Wealth Holdings Limited
Titan Wealth Investments Limited
Titan Wealth Services Limited
Titan Wealth Intermediate Limited
Elycap Limited		Round Table Resources Plc
If Partners LLP
Welbeck Investment Partners Member Limited

Andrew Fearon was appointed a director of Cashbox plc in April 2009, and continued in office when it was placed into administration in November 2010. The estimated total deficiencies for the group were found to be as follows:

Cashbox ATM Systems Limited: (£14,585,987), Return to creditors (p/£): Fixed & floating charge holders: 12.47p and unsecured creditors: 1.57p

Ensco 694 Limited: (£6,228,209), Return to creditors (p/£): Fixed & floating charge holders: 6.31p and unsecured creditors: 9.95p

CB Realisations (No. 2) Limited: (£8,614,809), Return to creditors (p/£): Fixed & floating charge holders: 1.23p and unsecured creditors: 0.64p

Cashbox plc: (£11,134,909), Return to creditors (p/£): Fixed & floating charge holders: 1.71p and unsecured creditors: 0.32p

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the 2,500,00 Subscription Shares, the Company has 54,750,001 Ordinary Shares of no par value in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The definitions used in this announcement have the same meaning as they have in the Admission Document.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company
Andrew Fearon + 44 (0) 808 1968 324
AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
© 2021 PR Newswire
