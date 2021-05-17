Australia's Smart Energy Council says that its new verification scheme for green hydrogen is gaining international traction.From pv magazine Australia Green hydrogen's credibility was boosted at the recent Smart Energy Summit with the announcement of new founding partners to the Zero-Carbon Certification Scheme, which Australia's Smart Energy Council initiated to verify the origins of renewable hydrogen, green ammonia, and metals processed using green energy. The Victorian state government has now joined the initial list of eight founding partners announced for the scheme at its launch in December. ...

