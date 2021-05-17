Think of your solar system as a custom retrofit. That means the list of unique variables and components can be long, and hardware requirements may result in significant pricing differences.From pv magazine USA Previous articles in this series look at how a roof's age and physical characteristics, latitude, and local weather can affect the design and payback of a solar system. We also discussed considerations in choosing a solar contractor. Whether you're new to solar or simply looking to review the fundamentals, this series offers essential information and perspectives to help you choose the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...