Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) is pleased to announce that on Saturday, May 15th a team of dedicated cultivators from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms' planted 1,200 plants into the first cultivation room at its new Daly Facility.

This initial 4,500 square foot cultivation room is one of five new indoor grow rooms being constructed at the Company's California based Daly Facility under its Phase 1 construction plan.

"This is perhaps the most important milestone for TransCanna to-date," said Bob Blink, Company CEO. "This first crop, due to harvest this August, has been much anticipated by consumers, partners and shareholders alike, as we've been limited by previous capacity to supply the aggressive market demand for our award-winning cannabis strains."

Last month the Company launched its line of Lyfted Live Resin Pods -an innovative cartridge for vape pens filled with resin extracted from living plants. The product, one of only five of its kind on the California market, solidified Lyfted Farms' leadership role on the cutting edge of cannabis culture. Also last month, the Company landed a retail distribution deal with 14 STIIIZY premium cannabis stores, fulfilling an initial order of 25lbs of its premium exotic flower.

Lyfted Farms Manager Shaun Serpa has inked exciting co-branding deals with a handful of cannabis celebrities and brands like 'DonkMaster' Sage Thomas, TasteDeez Treatz and DJ EFN, each of them eagerly awaiting the increased supply from the Daly facility to fuel growth in sales.

"With this first crop, all of the elements for our California expansion are now falling into place," said Alan Applonie, General Manager for the Company. "We have buyers and brands on standby for this first harvest."

The completion of Phase 1 construction involves 5 new cultivation rooms, and Phase 2, expected to begin this Fall, will build out 4 additional rooms for a total of 9 cultivation rooms potentially producing up to $36M CAD worth of harvest annually.

In addition to the cultivation rooms, Phase 1 involves the construction of a 16,000 square foot distribution and inventory room and a 12,000 square foot packing facility which will create additional revenue streams.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

