Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 May 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,587,322 shares (DKK 65,587,322) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 33,418 shares (DKK 33,418) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,620,740 shares (DKK 65,620,740) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 2,600 shares at DKK 40.41, · 1,440 shares at DKK 225.30, · 8,750 shares at DKK 337.40, · 1,375 shares at DKK 636.50, · 400 shares at DKK 815.50, · 6,050 shares at DKK 939.50, · 4,594 shares at DKK 1,032.00, · 1,317 shares at DKK 1,145.00, · 2,865 shares at DKK 1,210.00, · 1,000 shares at DKK 1,233.00 and · 3,027 shares at DKK 1,432.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859590