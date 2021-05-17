Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Tradegate
17.05.21
09:16 Uhr
306,40 Euro
-2,90
-0,94 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GENMAB A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENMAB A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
305,90306,8010:14
306,30306,5010:14
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 09:29
70 Leser



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 18 May 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202               
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,587,322 shares (DKK 65,587,322)    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        33,418 shares (DKK 33,418)        
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,620,740 shares (DKK 65,620,740)    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     2,600 shares at DKK 40.41,   
            ·     1,440 shares at DKK 225.30,   
            ·     8,750 shares at DKK 337.40,   
            ·     1,375 shares at DKK 636.50,   
            ·     400 shares at DKK 815.50,    
            ·     6,050 shares at DKK 939.50,   
            ·     4,594 shares at DKK 1,032.00,  
            ·     1,317 shares at DKK 1,145.00,  
            ·     2,865 shares at DKK 1,210.00,  
            ·     1,000 shares at DKK 1,233.00 and
            ·     3,027 shares at DKK 1,432.00  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                   
-----------------------------------------------------------------





________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859590
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
