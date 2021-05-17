Flexjet offsets Owners' flights to 300% of CO2, to reflect both carbon and non-carbon emissions

Underscores Flexjet's commitment to meet and exceed 2050 sustainability goals

A provision of 20,000 metric tonnes of CO2e offset was made for the first quarter of 2021

Leading private jet shared ownership provider Flexjet has unveiled details of a new sustainability programme for its European operation, which includes a 300% carbon dioxide equivalent offset made for every flight.

Delivered in partnership with the aviation sustainability consultancy 4AIR, the activity reflects the company's operations from January 2021 and provides a comprehensive level of offsetting that compensates for both carbon and non-CO2 emissions, to meet 4AIR's emissions-neutral (Silver) rating.

Flexjet Ltd., which offers European travellers access to its prestigious fleet of private jets, announced the results as the company expands in Europe, including its Praetor 600 shared ownership programme. Working with 4AIR, Flexjet offsets 300% of the carbon dioxide equivalent for every flight, to reflect both CO2 emissions and other pollutants, including water vapor, aerosol sulphate and nitrous oxides. Owners can also opt to enhance their commitment further if they wish to.

European Managing Director Marine Eugène commented: "We are pleased to now confirm this element of our overall sustainability plan, which is a comprehensive and industry-leading approach to offsetting. Our programme goes well beyond other industry offerings, and it is an action we take as a company for every flight, rather than an optional extra for Owners.

"We already have the youngest fleet in the industry, which brings fuel-efficiency advantages along with many other benefits to our Owners. With our partnership with 4AIR now in place, and reduction developments well underway within our group, we are firmly on a pathway to meet and exceed our sustainability goals, within the industry-wide 2050 commitment."

The work to achieve emission neutral operations began in November 2020, with Flexjet's sister company, PrivateFly, also working to the same standards. Now a combined operation in Europe under the leadership of Marine Eugène, a collective provision for nearly 20,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent has already been made for the first quarter of 2021.

In addition to the mandatory 300% offset, Flexjet gives Owners the option of upgrading their sustainability commitment to attain 4AIR's higher ratings, by buying Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) or purchasing SAF credits; and by making a contribution to the Aviation Climate Fund, aimed at supporting research and development in aviation sustainability.

Flexjet's offsets are purchased by 4AIR using Industry-leading verified carbon credits and support a global portfolio of six carefully chosen and accredited projects in areas such as solar and wind energy. Designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the projects also deliver wider social benefits.

One such example is the Cookstove Project in Malawi, which distributes fuel-efficient cookstoves to families living in rural communities who use open fires in their homes. In addition to reducing the carbon dioxide output, using these stoves reduces the amount of wood and coal consumed by these communities; lessens the time needed to collect fuel; and avoids the negative health impact of dangerous air pollutants being released into their homes.

"We know offsetting is just one piece of the aviation sustainability solution, and it is a bridge towards a carbon-free future." said Flexjet Chief Executive Officer Michael Silvestro. "Direct emission reduction is a key focus for us in both medium and long-term projects. Flexjet and our wider Directional Aviation family is invested in projects to support emerging aviation technologies, so we can be at the forefront of sustainable flying, both now and into the future."

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet's fractional aircraft programme is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 22 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Flexjet's fractional programme fields an exclusive array of business aircraft-some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Legacy 450 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450, G500, G650 and G700, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600, Legacy 500 and 600. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programmes and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

About the 4AIR Rating Program

The 4AIR Rating the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in private aviation, taking you beyond carbon neutrality offers understandable benchmarks that are aligned with industrywide goals and consistent with international standards. This allows private aviation users to evaluate the comprehensiveness of their own sustainability program or that of the private aviation sustainability programs available on the market. 4AIR's framework offers four increasingly progressive levels:

4AIR Bronze: Carbon-Neutral

4AIR Bronze allows participants to be carbon-neutral by offsetting all of their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions with verified carbon offset credits.

4AIR Silver: Emissions-Neutral

Two-thirds of an aircraft's environmental impact comes from non-carbon dioxide warming pollutants such as water vapor, soot and contrails. 4AIR Silver enables participants to be fully emissions-neutral, compensating for non-CO2 impacts with verified offsets.

4AIR Gold: Emissions Reduction

4AIR Gold allows participants to go beyond emissions neutrality to actually reducing emissions by at least 5 percent through solutions such as using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) or purchasing SAF credits through 4AIR.

4AIR Platinum: Climate Champion

4AIR Platinum allows participants to support new technologies in aviation with a contribution to the Aviation Climate Fund, aimed at supporting research and development in aviation sustainability.

About 4AIR

4AIR is an industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.

The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, independently verified results and progressively greater impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies.

All carbon credits through 4AIR are quantified and verified through the most respected and international leading bodies that issue and register credits, including the American Carbon Registry, Climate Action Reserve, Verified Carbon Standard (VERRA) and The Gold Standard. Additionally, end-of-year commitment audits are independently verified by third parties. 4AIR also serves the demand signal working groups with the World Economic Forum's Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition.

For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero.

