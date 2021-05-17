Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 /NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend and special dividend for the year ending 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £92.7000 247 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £22,896.90 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend and special dividend for the year ending 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. $130.5840 4.9908 2. $129.4215 12.4337 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 17.4245 $2,260.91 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-05-12; UTC time 2. 2021-05-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Brooks 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend and special dividend for the year ending 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. $130.5840 3.3607 2. $129.4215 8.3726 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 11.7333 $1,522.45 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-05-12; UTC time 2. 2021-05-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Devine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President of Sales b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend and special dividend for the year ending 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £92.7000 128 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £11,865.60 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Devine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President of Sales b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend and special dividend for the year ending 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. $130.5840 7.1401 2. $129.4215 17.7883 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 24.9284 $3,234.57 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-05-12; UTC time 2. 2021-05-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alex Hutcherson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend and special dividend for the year ending 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. $130.5840 8.1171 2. $129.4215 20.2222 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 28.3393 $3,677.15 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-05-12; UTC time 2. 2021-05-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President, Strategic Brand Development b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend and special dividend for the year ending 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £92.7000 64 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £5,932.80 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President, Business and National Accounts b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend and special dividend for the year ending 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £92.7000 169 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £15,666.30 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President, Business and National Accounts b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend and special dividend for the year ending 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. $130.5840 6.2134 2. $129.4215 15.4796 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 21.6930 $2,814.76 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-05-12; UTC time 2. 2021-05-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

(+44 (0) 118 927 3800)

May 17, 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647690/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding