State-owned utility SA Water has completed an extensive solar project in South Australia, with more than 350,000 PV panels installed at 33 water treatment plants and pump stations.From pv magazine Australia SA Water, which serves millions of South Australians and is one of the state's biggest electricity users, has completed the commissioning of 367,769 solar PV panels across its network, as part of its AUD 300 million ($232.7 million) Zero Cost Energy Future project. In 2017, SA Water announced plans to reduce its net electricity costs to zero. Given that the water utility spent around AUD 86 ...

