

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer and import prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in April.



The producer price index increased 0.7 percent annually in April and import prices accelerated 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.7 percent in April.



Prices for computer, electronic and optical products, machinery, basic metals, semi-finished metal products and metal products were higher in April, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices grew 1.6 percent yearly in April and declined 0.7 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de