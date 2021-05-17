JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

JZ Capital Partners

Notice of Full Year Results

17 May 2021

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP"), the London listed fund that has investments in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, intends to announce its full year results for the twelve-month period ended 28 February 2021 on Wednesday, 19thMay 2021.

Ends

For Further Information:

Ed Berry / Colette La Pointe +44 (0)7703 330 199 / +44 (0)7976 713 690

FTI Consulting





About JZCP

JZCP has investments in US and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the US.

JZCP's Investment Adviser is Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which was founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan in 1986. JZAI has investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid.

In August 2020, the Company's shareholders approved changes to the Company's investment policy. Under the new policy, the Company will make no further investments except in respect of which it has existing obligations and to continue to selectively supporting the existing portfolio. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders.

JZCP is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. JZCP's shares trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.