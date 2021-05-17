The acquisition of Omnisys Instruments was completed on 30 April 2021. The combination of existing cubesat knowledge with microwave sensing technology should allow AAC Clyde Space to extend its product and service offering in the high growth, space-based weather and climate data market. We have adjusted our estimates to reflect the purchase of the already profitable business and the contingent fundraise of SEK100m (gross). AAC Clyde Space continues to execute its growth strategy and appears to be moving to profitability and cash generation.

