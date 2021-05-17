Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO" or "the Group") has published its Green Finance Framework ("the Framework"), building on the Responsible SEGRO strategy launched in February 2021. The Framework, which applies to SEGRO, its subsidiaries and joint ventures including SEGRO European Logistics Partnership ("SELP"), integrates financial strategy with the Responsible SEGRO commitments.

The Responsible SEGRO strategy has three central commitments:

Championing low-carbon growth

Investing in our local communities and environments

Nurturing talent

The Green Finance Framework identifies projects which can be financed through green bonds, loans and other debt products. The projects, known as Eligible Green Projects, must support our Responsible SEGRO commitments as well as the Group's business strategy. These include the development and acquisition of buildings with high quality environmental certifications, refurbishments of existing buildings which improve their energy efficiency and discrete projects which encourage clean transportation, generate renewable energy, reduce pollution and which have a positive influence on local biodiversity.

DNV independently assessed the Framework to ensure its alignment with relevant principles published by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) and the Loan Markets Association (LMA). The Framework and DNV's second party opinion are available at www.segro.com and at www.selp.lu, as is more information on the Responsible SEGRO strategy.

Lloyds Bank and Banco Santander acted as joint Green Structuring Advisors in supporting SEGRO and SELP in developing the Framework.

Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer of SEGRO, said:

"Climate change is the most significant long-term challenge facing the world and we are determined to play our part in tackling it. The Green Finance Framework reinforces our commitment to investors in SEGRO and SELP that we will invest the proceeds of debt instruments in support of our Responsible SEGRO targets, particularly the ambition of being net-carbon zero by 2030."

ABOUT SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.8 million square metres of space (95 million square feet) valued at £15.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

ABOUT DNV

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through assessment and digital assurance solutions, DNV helps companies build trust and transparency around products, assets, supply chains and ecosystems.

Whether certifying products, sharing claims or optimizing and decarbonizing supply chains, DNV helps companies manage risks and realize their long-term strategic goals, improving ESG performance and generating lasting, sustainable results.

See www.dnvgl.co.uk/assurance for further information.

