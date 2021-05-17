CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Launches Top Selling Pain Cream & Gummies on its Amazon Store

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. President & CEO, Lisa Nelson announced the launch of two new products on its Amazon Store Located at www.amazon.com/shops/lbcbioscienceinc. The company wanted to introduce the addition of its Hemp-based product line on the shopping giant, Amazon.com, in a move that emphasizes the importance of hemp in the future of both LBC Bioscience Inc. and the nutritional hemp market which is "blowing up" around the world.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is very proud to showcase an addition of two more products on Amazon. These two products are the famous 1200MG Pain Relief Cream we have had on our e-commerce website for a very long time and the other product being the tasty yummy gummy bears coming in either 150MG or 350MG. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We have been trying to get more and more products up on our Amazon Store and we will keep updating the shareholders as we go along!" Lisa Nelson also states, "We are off to a very strong start by getting two of our most popular products up there on the shopping giant Amazon and this is only the beginning as we plan to eventually get all of our products launched." CBD Life Sciences Inc. has already seen significant revenue with the current showcased products which is outstanding for the short amount of time the Amazon store has been open for people to buy.

Why choose LBC Bioscience Inc?

From employment to sourcing, we get everything done in the country we operate from to support the people & businesses.

Given that hemp is a natural phytoremediation, it inevitably absorbs toxins such as heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides from the soil & air it's planted in. We take great measures to ensure the surrounding environment is tested & monitored closely to ensure the utmost safety.

Although all steps to our practice are crucial, one of the most essential parts of having a quality extract starts from the seed. A seed with good genetics produces a more potent cannabinoid & terpene profile.

We extract using the most effective parts of the plant, the buds & flowers, to maximize the full potential of hemp. Whole-Plant, also known as Entourage Effect, is when cannabinoids, terpenes, & flavonoids work together rather than just CBD alone.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. has already identified several potential cultivation sites with the Arizona PROP 207 approved and is aggressively pursuing amazing new opportunities in Arizona's new recreational cannabis market. This new law gives CBD Life Sciences Inc. the capability of offering licensed retailers CBD Life Sciences Inc. premium cannabis products which are then made available for sale to 1000's of future recreational cannabis customers in addition to current cannabis sales to existing medical-use dispensaries in Arizona.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC BIOSCIENCE INC. ONLINE STORE

LBC BIOSCIENCE'S Online Emporium

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

Become a Distributor

Large Selection of Products (over 50 items and growing)

100% USA Made Products "organic & kosher."

All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

20% off on all products using code "LBC20."

LBC Bioscience Inc. accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover etc.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with LBC Bioscience Inc Updates:

LBC Bioscience Inc's Main Website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lbcbioscience

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lbcbioscience

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbcbioscience

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

