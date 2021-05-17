DIHC Bets Big on Centurion Invest (CI) As H.E. Mr. Zulfiquar Z. Ghadiyali Joins CI as Vice Chairman to the APAC Region and Member to Board of Directors.

TALLINN, Estonia, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Invest announced the appointment of H.E. Mr. Zulfiquar Z. Ghadiyali, Executive Director of Directions Investment Holding Co (DIHC) under the chairmanship of the Royal Family office of Abu Dhabi, and Executive Director of New York-based Boutique Investment and Merchant Bank First Wall Street Capital, as Vice Chairman for APAC Region to the Centurion Invest Board of Directors, effective May. 10, 2021. His Excellency MR. Ghadiyali will serve as the Vice President to the APAC region and the Member of the Executive Committee of the Board with a mandate to perform distinguished and exclusive assignments.

"We are pleased to welcome H.E. Mr. Zulfiquar Z. Ghadiyali to the Centurion Invest Board," said H.E. Ali Kassab, Chairman of Centurion Invest. "His Excellency's deep experience in global high-technology businesses with vigorous governance will be inestimable to Centurion Invest as we continue growing and pursue our universal mission to build a robust crypto ecosystem."

Family office and institutional investment in the cryptocurrency world have significantly increased lately on a global scale. With the current economy in a sorry state, affluent investors have been expanding their horizons and opting for cryptocurrencies as alternatives for investment as the crypto market entered a bull market that skyrocketed the price of Bitcoin and other altcoins.

Since the announcement, bets are placed on Centurion Invest by the Royal Family Office of Abu Dhabi and First Wall Street Capital with over 30 years of investment banking and management experience, having executed deals worth 30 Billion USD across the world across in various sectors.

"Bitcoin has been gaining more mainstream adoption with interest from entities such as Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and BlackRock as well as payment giants like PayPal and Square's Cash App. I expect to see a deep dive into the crypto market from sophisticated investors in the next six months. And I believe Centurion Invest is the perfect vehicle for this," commented H.E. Mr. Zulfiquar Z. Ghadiyali.

H.E. also represents industry and society at large and has been a pioneer in supporting companies worldwide to establish in the Middle East, North Africa, and the USA with support of the highest levels through the Royal Family Office of Abu Dhabi.

