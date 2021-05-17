Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Trifork Holding AG

Trifork Holding AG has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is expected to be 1 June 2021. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Trifork Holding AG, inter alia, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares. Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates Pursuant section "The Offering - Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus published by Trifork Holding AG, the Underwriting Agreements includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. Therefore, trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates is conditional, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed. Trifork Holding AG is to publish an announcement no later than 3 June 2021 confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be unconditionally admitted to trading and official listing. The results of the Offering are expected to be published no later than 1 June 2021 at 7:30 a.m. (CEST). The Offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates Shares from the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading as temporary purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN (CH1113156488) no later than 1 June 2021 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of temporary purchase certificates consists of the total number of shares in the Offering. That is partly new shares offered by Trifork Holding AG, partly existing shares offered by the Selling Shareholders, and overallotment shares. After completion of the Offering and registration of the new shares with the commercial register of the Canton of Schwyz, the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this, Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems. The Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data: Temporary ISIN: CH1113156488 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Trifork Holding TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of temporary purchase certificates: Up to 8,171,762 units -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: CHF 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRIFOR TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 225643 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------- Data about Trifork Holding AG Full name of the company: Trifork Holding AG --------------------------------------------- Company registration no. CHE-474.101.854 --------------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: TRIFOR --------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859649