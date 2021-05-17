Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
WKN: 3770 ISIN: DK0060102887 
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 12:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Trifork Holding AG

Trifork Holding AG has applied for admittance to trading and official listing
on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the
shares is expected to be 1 June 2021. The admission to trading and official
listing is conditional upon that Trifork Holding AG, inter alia, obtains a
sufficient distribution of shares. 



Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates

Pursuant section "The Offering - Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus
published by Trifork Holding AG, the Underwriting Agreements includes
provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of
the Offering. Therefore, trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates is
conditional, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met
by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed. 



Trifork Holding AG is to publish an announcement no later than 3 June 2021
confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk
that the offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be
unconditionally admitted to trading and official listing. 



The results of the Offering are expected to be published no later than 1 June
2021 at 7:30 a.m. (CEST). 



The Offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates

Shares from the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading as temporary
purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN (CH1113156488) no later than 1 June
2021 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of
temporary purchase certificates consists of the total number of shares in the
Offering. That is partly new shares offered by Trifork Holding AG, partly
existing shares offered by the Selling Shareholders, and overallotment shares. 



After completion of the Offering and registration of the new shares with the
commercial register of the Canton of Schwyz, the total share capital will be
admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this,
Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented
in the Nasdaq systems. 



The Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems
with the following data: 



Temporary ISIN:               CH1113156488      
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                    Trifork Holding TEMP  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of temporary purchase certificates: Up to 8,171,762 units  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                 CHF 0.10        
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 TRIFOR TEMP       
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                225643         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no             CPH Equities CCP /183  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                  XCSE          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:                Yes           
--------------------------------------------------------------------



Data about Trifork Holding AG

Full name of the company: Trifork Holding AG
---------------------------------------------
Company registration no.  CHE-474.101.854  
---------------------------------------------
Symbol of the Company:   TRIFOR      
---------------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector  
------------------------------
10 Technology 1010 Technology
------------------------------





For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen,
Surveillance, 

tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859649
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
