LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife Engages Prominent Heavy Weight Marketing Guru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(OTCQB:LNLHF)(Frankfurt:LL1) (the "Company" or "LeanLife") announces that the Company has entered into an agency agreement with ex-heavyweight boxer, Bill Corrigan. LeanLife is excited about its' new Mike Tyson Energy Drinks, welcoming Bill Corrigan as a member of the LeanLife and Iron Energy team to focus on Iron Energy Drink product awareness.

From championship boxing to an entrepreneur being crowned "King of Connections" by some of the largest brands and corporate developers, Bill Corrigan has over 20 years of experience in product development. He is nationally known as a marketing guru for fitness, health, food, beverage, alcohol, and sporting goods products. Bill has worked with many of today's top brands and product lines, whether direct-to-consumer sales programs or in-store point of purchase, infomercials, product placement, and celebrity endorsed products and programs.

"We are pleased to welcome Bill Corrigan as brand development and sales agent to the LeanLife and Iron Energy team," said Gavin Mah, Chief Operating Officer of LeanLife Health Inc. "Bill joins LeanLife and Iron Energy at an exciting time as we launch into the energy drink category in the United States. The addition of Bill complements our sales and marketing TEAM skills and experiences. We are confident he will provide valuable insights and perspectives as we execute our strategy to enhance value for our shareholders."

About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

FoodCare Group, the supplier and manufacturer of Iron Energy, by Mike Tyson, is a market leader in Poland's energy drink market and is a leading brand in the Middle East. We believe, Iron Energy will also appeal to North American consumers and will quickly gain retail and consumer acceptance and trial.

The annual market value of the combined U.S. and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over $14 billion (USD). According to Allied Market Research, the global energy drinks market size was valued at $53.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, LeanLife now first offers Iron Drink, a Mike Tyson branded energy drink to the consumers in the United State. LeanLife will be aggressively priced, and shelf positioned, to appeal to a broad consumer base. A good market shares growth will be expected.

Consumer preference and the increased occasions for energy drink consumption are growing the category. Iron Energy will participate in this phenomenon through category and organic growth. The broad base of health and sport-oriented consumers will be attracted to this unique product alternative. Iron Energy is enjoying great success in the European market. We believe Iron Energy will offer a similar success story in North America due to its compelling brand attributes, product taste and energy benefits.

